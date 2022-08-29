Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.91. 2,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

