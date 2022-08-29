BHPCoin Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $9,310.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

