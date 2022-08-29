Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

TSE BNK traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.00. 403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.25. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$19.08.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

