Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.30. 129,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,981. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

