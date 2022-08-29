Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,149. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.