Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,429.00

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bitcoin Asset has a total market capitalization of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

