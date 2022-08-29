Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Blackstone Stock Down 6.5 %

BX stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

