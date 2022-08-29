BonFi (BNF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.00

BonFi (BNF) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, BonFi has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $49,764.46 and approximately $28.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084950 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BonFi

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

