Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 2,463 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Gifford Fong Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 52,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 760,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 62,664 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 57,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. 353,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,222,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

