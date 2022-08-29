Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,166. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

