Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.47. 21,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.25. The stock has a market cap of $320.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

