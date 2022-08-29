Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,676.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,658,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,547. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

