Boston Research & Management Inc. Raises Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,995,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

