Boston Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $295.76. 18,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

