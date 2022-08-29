Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 9,659 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 154,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $8,555,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,460. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.