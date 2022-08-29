Boston Research & Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 18,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 213,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.30. 75,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

