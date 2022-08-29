Bounty0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $189,672.62 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $189,672.62 and $19,749.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00131999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084414 BTC.

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

