Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

BOX Trading Down 3.7 %

BOX opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

