bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA Stock Up 0.7 %

BPOSY stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.