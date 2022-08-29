Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.96

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 501,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 124,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

