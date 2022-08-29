Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,969. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

