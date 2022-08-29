Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.72. 59,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

