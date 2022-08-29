Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in General Mills by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

