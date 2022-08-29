Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 0.3 %

FHN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,956. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.