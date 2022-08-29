Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $31.85. 559,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,282,230. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

