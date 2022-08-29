Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 114,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,262. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

