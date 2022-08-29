Brightline Capital Management LLC Invests $10.38 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,000. Antero Resources makes up approximately 7.3% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.84. 175,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

