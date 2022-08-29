Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $9.63

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after buying an additional 4,205,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,568,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,905,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $12,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
