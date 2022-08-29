California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $53.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

California Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRC opened at $50.13 on Monday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 399.1% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,867,000 after buying an additional 416,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

