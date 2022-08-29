Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $159.15

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$159.15 and last traded at C$159.16, with a volume of 168205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$161.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$222.50.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$174.92.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

