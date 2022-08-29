Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.7 days.

Capital Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPXWF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.