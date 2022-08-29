Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $203.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGJTF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF opened at $109.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

