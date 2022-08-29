Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 538,272 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 1,418,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

CTAQ remained flat at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

