Carry Price Reaches $0.0045 (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Carry has a market cap of $39.59 million and approximately $809,658.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00053689 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000226 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

