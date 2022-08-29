Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $35.54

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.54, but opened at $34.28. Carvana shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 45,640 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,148,258 shares of company stock valued at $45,901,774. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

