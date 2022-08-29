CashHand Achieves Market Capitalization of $816.96 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $816.96 and approximately $1,290.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded 64.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00156415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.