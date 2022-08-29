Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.39 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $168.51 million and $6.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,109,692,752 coins and its circulating supply is 5,924,963,120 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
