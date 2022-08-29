CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.42

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 18168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.
CBS Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBS (CBS.A)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.