Centaur Price Tops $0.0001 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $413,810.03 and approximately $280.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

