Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,239. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

