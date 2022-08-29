CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.73.

CF stock opened at $118.35 on Thursday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,168 shares of company stock worth $18,709,692. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

