Chad Rigetti Sells 116,800 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 468,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,547,136 shares in the company, valued at 38,284,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Chad Rigetti sold 113,318 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 446,472.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Chad Rigetti sold 74,364 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 337,612.56.

On Monday, August 22nd, Chad Rigetti sold 66,727 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 310,280.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32.

RGTI traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 4.04. 764,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,066. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.39. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.25 and a 1-year high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RGTI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

