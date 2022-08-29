Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 496,815 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $22.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

