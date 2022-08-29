Chrono.tech Achieves Market Cap of $41.79 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $41.79 million and $1.38 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.85 or 0.00290863 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

