CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $598.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,909 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

