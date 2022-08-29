CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
CION Investment Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $598.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09.
In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,909 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
