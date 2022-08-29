Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

CTRN opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.96. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $42,638,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,485 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

