Citigroup Upgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PetroChina Stock Performance

Shares of PTR opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.62.

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PetroChina

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $2.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 231.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth $286,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PetroChina by 67.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 30.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

