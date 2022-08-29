Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Clarus Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $5,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Clarus has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

