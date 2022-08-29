Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.64. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2,087 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $798.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after buying an additional 2,047,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 368,576 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.