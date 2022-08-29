ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

